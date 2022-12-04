Mayfield has failed to register a goal or assist in his last nine games.
Mayfield is far from an offensive defenseman, as his best offensive season was when he registered 19 points in 79 games during the 2018-19 season. Mayfield may not be an offensive force, but he is playing well in his zone, as he has a rating of plus-2 in those nine games and plus-5 on the season.
