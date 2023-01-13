Mayfield scored a goal on one shot in the Islanders' 3-1 loss to the Wild on Thursday.

Mayfield scored on a shot from the point that beat Filip Gustavsson over his right pad off a bounce. The American defenseman may be starting to heat up offensively as this performance gives Mayfield points in three of his last four games. On the season, Mayfield has five goals and 11 points in 43 games.