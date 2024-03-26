Mayfield (lower body) underwent season-ending surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

The Isles didn't provide any clarification on the specific nature of Mayfield's lower-body injury but did say it wouldn't impact his offseason training program. The blueliner is in the first season of a seven-year deal he signed with the Isles in July of 2023. Even when healthy, Mayfield won't offer much in the way of fantasy value considering he has reached the 20-point threshold just once in his NHL career.