Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Settles on five-year extension with Isles
Mayfield agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with the Islanders on Thursday. According to CapFriendly, the deal is worth $7.25 million.
Mayfield is no stranger to the press box as he learns the nuances of a tough position, but he's managed a respectable 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 29 games to complement 42 hits and 45 blocked shots this campaign. He could prove to be a bargain for the Isles at $1.45 million annually.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: No goals in last 20 games•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Watching from press box•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Collects two helpers in win•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Collects two points in victory•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Ready to go Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Out with unspecified ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...