Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Settles on five-year extension with Isles

Mayfield agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with the Islanders on Thursday. According to CapFriendly, the deal is worth $7.25 million.

Mayfield is no stranger to the press box as he learns the nuances of a tough position, but he's managed a respectable 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 29 games to complement 42 hits and 45 blocked shots this campaign. He could prove to be a bargain for the Isles at $1.45 million annually.