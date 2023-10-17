Mayfield (leg) won't play Tuesday against Arizona.
The Islanders have yet to release an expected timetable for Mayfield's recovery, but he'll miss at least one contest with the leg injury he sustained when blocking a shot against the Sabres on Saturday. With Mayfield on the shelf, look for Samuel Bolduc to enter the lineup versus the Coyotes.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Day-to-day with leg injury•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Inks seven-year deal•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Two points in Game 3 win•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Will play Friday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Needs medical attention after game•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Snaps 36-game goal-scoring drought•