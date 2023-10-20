Mayfield (leg) skated at morning practice Friday but will not play against the Devils this evening, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Mayfield was injured blocking a shot against the Sabres on Saturday. The defenseman is pointless in his one game this season. Consider him day-to-day.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Sidelined with leg issue•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Day-to-day with leg injury•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Inks seven-year deal•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Two points in Game 3 win•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Will play Friday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Needs medical attention after game•