Mayfield contributed a goal in a 4-0 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.
Mayfield opened the scoring late in the first period and that marker proved to be the game-winner. He's up to six goals and 23 points in 80 contests this season. Mayfield didn't record a goal over his previous 36 outings, though he did register 11 assists in that span.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Picks apple in third straight game•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Breaks slump Saturday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Scoreless in five straight•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Picks up apple•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: No goals in last 14 games•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches an apple•