Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Snaps goal drought

Mayfield scored a goal and posted 12 PIM in a 5-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

This performance broke a few droughts for Mayfield. It was the first time in six games where he sat in the penalty box, and Mayfield snapped a 47-game goalless streak. But despite not scoring since Nov. 18, Mayfield has a career-high four goals and 18 points with a plus-18 rating this season. He also has 62 PIM and 81 shots on net, all of which are career bests, in 65 games.