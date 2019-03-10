Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Snaps goal drought
Mayfield scored a goal and posted 12 PIM in a 5-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.
This performance broke a few droughts for Mayfield. It was the first time in six games where he sat in the penalty box, and Mayfield snapped a 47-game goalless streak. But despite not scoring since Nov. 18, Mayfield has a career-high four goals and 18 points with a plus-18 rating this season. He also has 62 PIM and 81 shots on net, all of which are career bests, in 65 games.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Best season to date•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Team-best rating•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Scoreless in 10 straight•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Continues to blow minds•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: On pace for career high numbers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...