Mayfield produced an assist Thursday in a 2-1 loss to the Devils.
With two goals and 13 assists through 54 games, Mayfield isn't tipping the scales in redraft leagues, but the towering defender does have 76 hits and 106 blocked shots to stay relevant as a cash saver in select DFS contests.
