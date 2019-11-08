Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Steady as they come
Mayfield has one goal, two assists and a plus-3 rating in 15 games this season.
Those numbers aren't going to jump out at anyone from a statistical standpoint, but Mayfield is a trusted member of the defensive corps for the Islanders. He's usually partnered with the more offensively gifted Devon Toews. Coach Barry Trotz likes that pairing because he can trust Mayfield to take care of his defensive end and allow Toews to handle the offensive load.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.