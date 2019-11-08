Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Steady as they come

Mayfield has one goal, two assists and a plus-3 rating in 15 games this season.

Those numbers aren't going to jump out at anyone from a statistical standpoint, but Mayfield is a trusted member of the defensive corps for the Islanders. He's usually partnered with the more offensively gifted Devon Toews. Coach Barry Trotz likes that pairing because he can trust Mayfield to take care of his defensive end and allow Toews to handle the offensive load.