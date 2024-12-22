Mayfield posted an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Mayfield ended a 12-game point drought with the helper. The plus-5 rating was a season high, and it showcases why he's been able to maintain his place in the lineup over Dennis Cholowski. Mayfield is firmly in a third-pairing role with six points over 33 contests this season, but he's added decent non-scoring production with a plus-14 rating, 57 hits, 63 blocked shots and 21 PIM.