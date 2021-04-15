Mayfield has a minus rating in four of his last five games coming into Thursday in Boston.

This may just be a slump as Mayfield had gone the previous 10 games with at least a zero rating and five of those with a plus rating. Mayfield is also scoreless in his last five games, but offense is not the name of his game as he only has two goals and 10 assists in 42 games this season. Mayfield has a zero rating on the season, which is somewhat unusual as he has been a plus-26 the past two seasons combined. The Islanders need Mayfield and the rest of the defense to be at the top of their game if they want to win their ultimate goal, the Stanley Cup.