Mayfield has been struggling this season after being paired with Nick Leddy, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Mayfield has been playing with Nick Leddy this season due to the trade of Devon Toews and the placing of Johnny Boychuk (eye) on LTIR. So far, this duo has struggled with communication. They have played 155:16 together at even strength. During this time, they have been on the ice for two goals for and seven against. While that's not a terrible disparity, it's enough to catch the attention of coach Barry Trotz, and changes in defensive pairs could be in the making should these results not change for the better.