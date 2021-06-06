Mayfield recorded an assist, a plus-3 rating, a fighting major, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4.

Mayfield made an impact with his fists, fighting Bruins winger Taylor Hall in the first period of a chippy game. In the third, a shot attempt from Mayfield was deflected before Mathew Barzal knocked it out of the air and into the net for the game-winning goal. The 28-year-old Mayfield remains a steady defensive presence with 28 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-8 rating through 10 games. He's also chipped in with five points and 21 shots on net from his top-four role on the blue line.