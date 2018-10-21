Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Suffers cut toe

Mayfield had his toe cut Saturday after being stepped on during the loss to the Sharks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

There is no word yet on the severity of the injury or if Mayfield is in any danger of missing games. The Islanders don't play again until Wednesday versus Florida so there is plenty of optimism that Mayfield will be good to go by that point in time. On the season Mayfield has been up and down with one goal, four assists, and a plus-3 rating in five games.