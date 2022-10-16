Mayfield scored two goals in a 7-1 win over the Ducks on Saturday.
He poked in a rebound to give the Isles a 1-0 lead at 10:34 of the first, and then wired a slap shot from the top of the right face-off circle to make it 4-0. Mayfield only scored three times last season, so this outburst won't soon be repeated. Nice night, though.
