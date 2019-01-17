Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Team best rating
Mayfield is tied with Anders Lee and Brock Nelson for the top rating on the Islanders with a plus-14.
This is quite a turnaround for Mayfield who finished last season with a minus-6 rating in 47 games. Mayfield is never going to be mistaken for an offensive defenseman, but he has also set career highs this season in goals (3) and assists (12) in 43 games played. Mayfield won't play on the power play, but will be on ice during crunch time when the Islanders need to protect a lead late in the game.
