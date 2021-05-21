Mayfield collected a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3. He also had two PIM, two hits and two shots.

Mayfield got the Islanders on the board in the second period with a sweet toe drag and wrist shot from the right faceoff circle, his first goals since March 6. He also picked up assists on a pair of Cal Clutterbuck goals in the third period to complete his first three-point performance since Oct. 2018. Mayfield is off to a terrific start to the series, posting a goal and three assists with 12 shots and a plus-3 rating through three games.