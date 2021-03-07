Mayfield scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

The 28-year-old blueliner was all over the scoresheet, adding four shots, three blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Mayfield doesn't typically supply much offense, managing two goals and seven points in 24 games this season, but his contributions in secondary categories give him some fantasy appeal in formats that reward them.