Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Unforgettable performance Thursday
Mayfield went plus-5 with three even-strength assists in Thursday's 7-2 road win over the Kings.
Mayfield has been a sneaky fantasy play with only 83 NHL games under his belt heading into the 2018-19 season. Thanks to this career-best performance, the 2011 second-round (34th overall) pick is up to one goal and four helpers to exceed a point-per-game clip through the first two weeks of the regular season. His hot start very well could have staying power since the team seems to be responding well to first-year Isles coach Barry Trotz.
