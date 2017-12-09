Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Watching from press box
Mayfield will be a healthy scratch against host Boston on Saturday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The 25-year-old has collected two goals, five assists and 25 PIM over 18 games this season, but he'll give way to ex-Bruin Dennis Seidenberg in this next contest. Don't expect this change of the third-pairing guard to make a tangible difference in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Collects two helpers in win•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Collects two points in victory•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Ready to go Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Out with unspecified ailment•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Provides physical presence•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Picks up helper in Saturday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...