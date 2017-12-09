Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Watching from press box

Mayfield will be a healthy scratch against host Boston on Saturday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The 25-year-old has collected two goals, five assists and 25 PIM over 18 games this season, but he'll give way to ex-Bruin Dennis Seidenberg in this next contest. Don't expect this change of the third-pairing guard to make a tangible difference in the fantasy realm.

