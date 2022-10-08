Mayfield (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Rangers, according to Islanders beat reporter Stefan Rosner.
Mayfield has yet to resume skating, putting his status for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Panthers in doubt. The defenseman had 18 points in 61 games last season.
