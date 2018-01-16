Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Will partake in warmups Tuesday
Mayfield (mouth) will participate in warmups ahead of Tuesday's game against the Devils before a decision about his status is made, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Mayfield was forced out of Monday's game against the Canadiens because of the ailment and his status for Tuesday's contest will be a true game-time decision. If he's unable to go, look for Dennis Seidenberg to draw into the lineup in his place.
More News
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Forced to leave game•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Rare offensive effort•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Settles on five-year extension with Isles•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: No goals in last 20 games•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Watching from press box•
-
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Collects two helpers in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...