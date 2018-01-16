Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Will partake in warmups Tuesday

Mayfield (mouth) will participate in warmups ahead of Tuesday's game against the Devils before a decision about his status is made, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Mayfield was forced out of Monday's game against the Canadiens because of the ailment and his status for Tuesday's contest will be a true game-time decision. If he's unable to go, look for Dennis Seidenberg to draw into the lineup in his place.

