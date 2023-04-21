Mayfield (upper body) is good to play in Game 3 against Carolina on Friday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Mayfield was considered questionable after being high-sticked during Wednesday's contest. In the end, he won't miss a game because of the incident. Mayfield, who had six goals and 24 points in 82 outings during the regular season, is projected to be paired with Sebastian Aho on Friday.
