Contrary to a prior report, Mayfield is healthy and will be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Avalanche, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Mayfield will avoid missing his second game of the campaign. The right-shot blueliner should skate alongside Adam Pelech on the top pairing Tuesday.
