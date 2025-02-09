Perunovich accounted for an even-strength assist, two PIM, one shot on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 24:39 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Minnesota.

Perunovich utilized his offensive ability when he single-handedly set up Anders Lee's 23rd goal of the season at 7:17 of the middle frame. Perunovich has earned three helpers over seven outings with the Islanders since being acquired in a trade from the Blues on Jan. 27. The left-shot blueliner's mobility has been a welcomed addition for a club that is riddled with injuries on the back end. Perunovich's 24:39 of ice time Saturday was a season high, and considering his power-play role on the second unit, the 26-year-old makes for a speculative add in formats that prioritize scoring -- he doesn't factor in much in categories such as hits, blocked shots and PIM.