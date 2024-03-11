Aho notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Aho has a goal and two assists over his last three outings. The 28-year-old defenseman has played in seven straight games, though he remains limited to a third-pairing role with virtually no power-play time. For the season, he's produced nine points, 43 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 48 contests.