Aho notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Aho has a helper in each of the last two games and four of six outings in March. He helped out on Hudson Fasching's second-period marker. Aho is up to 21 points, 80 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 36 hits and a plus-7 rating through 65 contests this season, making the most of his time on the third pairing.