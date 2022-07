Aho signed a two-year, $1.65 million contract with the Islanders on Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Aho posted 12 points in 36 games with the Islanders this year, getting his first taste of action as a regular presence in the lineup. He added 34 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 32 hits. The 26-year-old will likely be in the mix for a bottom-four spot heading into 2022-23, and his new deal is one-way in both seasons, which bodes well for his chances of making the Opening Night roster.