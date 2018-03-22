Play

Aho was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.

The Swedish defenseman has only appeared in two games this month, so he'd be better off in the minors to refine his skills. Aho's posted only four points against a minus-5 rating through 22 games, but there's something to be said about how he's averaged close to a full minute on the power play as a rookie.

