According to TSN, the Islanders placed Aho on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Wednesday.

It isn't clear what's ailing Aho, but he'll miss the Islanders' next three games at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR. The 24-year-old blueliner hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2017-18 and isn't expected to have a regular role with the Islanders this season.