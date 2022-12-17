Aho registered an assist, his first point in nine games, in Tuesday's loss to the Bruins.

Aho has been a mainstay in the lineup for the majority of the season, and that won't change anytime soon due to the injury to Adam Pelech (head). When Pelech is ready to return, assuming there are no other injuries to the defensive corps, it's either Robin Salo or Aho who will head to the bench. How each player performs over the next few games will likely go a long way toward determining who sits and who plays.