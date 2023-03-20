Aho (upper body) is considered day-to-day, Stefen Rosner of NYIHockeyNow.com reports.
Aho was injured early in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. He didn't practice Monday and the Islanders recalled blueliner Samuel Bolduc to replace him in the lineup Tuesday against Toronto.
