Aho was caught with a 0.03 blood alcohol content, which is 0.01 over the legal limit in Sweden.

It's unclear what will stem from this in the Swedish legal system, so it's uncertain how much of an effect this will have on Aho's preparation for the 2022-23 season. The defenseman is likely to be in contention for a bottom-pairing role if he is able to participate in training camp and preseason games without issue.