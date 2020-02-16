Aho is expected to draw into the lineup Monday in Arizona, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Aho should take the lineup spot of Noah Dobson. In 22 games for the Islanders last season, Aho had one goal, three assists to go along with a rating of minus-5. Aho is not a savior but perhaps some new blood will give the Isles the boost they need although, for the most part, the defense is not the problem, scoring goals is.