Aho was working on the second power-play unit during practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Lane Lambert has scrambled his power-play lines as the team is a woeful 1-30 over their last 10 games on the power play. His options are limited somewhat with forwards Kyle Palmieri (upper body) and Oliver Wahlstrom (lower body), both of whom play on the power play, on injured reserve. Aho has worked with Pulock on the left side of the second power-play unit, but it's unknown which would play or if Lambert will continue to make changes in-game should the power-play continue to struggle.