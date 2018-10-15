Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Currently toiling in minors
Aho has one assist through four games with AHL Bridgeport to start the 2018-19 campaign.
It appears that Aho will have to continue biding his time in the minors after recording four points to go along with a minus-5 rating over his first 22 NHL games in 2017-18. The Islanders signed Luca Sbisa to a one-year deal late in the offseason, and one would think that transaction never would have transpired if Aho was ready to consistently hold a spot at the top level.
