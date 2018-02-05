Aho will play Monday versus Nashville, Mark Herrmann of Newsday reports.

Aho had been a healthy scratch as the Islanders have gone with Dennis Seidenberg in the past two games. Aho wasn't expected to play this big a role with the Islanders this season but injuries to several defenders have caused the Islanders to play their young defensemen more than they would like. He has a goal and assist in eleven games for the Islanders this season. His time with the big club may be coming to an end however as a roster move will need to be made once Johnny Boychuk (lower body) is ready to the team which could come as early as Thursday in Buffalo.