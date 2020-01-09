Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Dropped to minors
Aho was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.
The Isles won't be back in action until Saturday's matchup with Boston, which leaves open the door for Aho to be called back up from the minors. With Adam Pelech (Achilles) out for the year, the team could use some added backup on the blue line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.