Aho will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Aho could never gain the trust of former head coach Barry Trotz who preferred to play veteran defensemen Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene over him. This lack of playing time means Aho did not play the required number of games to become a restricted free agent and will now be able to sign with any NHL team. If Aho were to be back with the Isles, it likely means that he couldn't find interest elsewhere, and he would sign with the Isles if he were promised a full-time role.