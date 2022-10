Aho (upper body) was able to practice with the Islanders on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Aho was placed on injured reserve prior to the game Saturday so that the team could open up a roster spot to activate Cal Clutterbuck. Coach Lane Lambert stated Monday that Aho is considered to be day-to-day. The bigger problem for Aho and his eventual activation to the roster is that the team will need to clear another roster spot, and there is no obvious choice for the team right now.