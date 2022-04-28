Aho can be an unrestricted free agent after the season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Aho will be a Group 6 unrestricted free agent next season. This is not a group we talk about very often, as it only applies to players over the age of 25 who have not played 75 or more NHL games. Aho will have at most played 62 at the end of this season. The future for Aho would seem to be with another organization as the Islanders could have assured themselves of his rights by just playing him 13 more games, and that shouldn't have been that difficult, but coach Barry Trotz chose to play Andy Greene ahead of Aho. The Islanders are searching for a puck-moving defenseman, which is a skill Aho possesses, but it seems Trotz would prefer someone more reliable on the back end.