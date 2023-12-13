Aho (upper body) is expected to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest versus Boston, coach Lane Lambert told Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Aho has four assists, nine hits and 26 blocks in 19 contests this campaign. He's missed the Islanders' last eight games because of the injury. Scott Mayfield suffered an upper-body injury and isn't expected to be an option Wednesday, so if Aho can't return, then Grant Hutton might play after being summoned from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.