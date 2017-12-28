Aho was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Aho's ascension to the parent club corresponds with Johnny Boychuk's placement on injured reserve. The Isles selected Aho -- not to be confused with the Hurricanes forward -- in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and he could be unleashed sooner than expected since Calvin de Haan (shoulder) has opted for surgery. The Swede has been outstanding with Bridgeport this season, adding nine goals and 11 helpers through 29 games.