Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Gets call from Isles
Aho was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Aho's ascension to the parent club corresponds with Johnny Boychuk's placement on injured reserve. The Isles selected Aho -- not to be confused with the Hurricanes forward -- in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and he could be unleashed sooner than expected since Calvin de Haan (shoulder) has opted for surgery. The Swede has been outstanding with Bridgeport this season, adding nine goals and 11 helpers through 29 games.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...