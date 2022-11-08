Aho scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Aho tallied his first goal and point of the season on a pass from Mathew Barzal in the first period. Part of Aho's slow start could be attributed to him missing the first four games of the campaign with an upper-body injury. He's played in all nine contests since he returned, registering 12 shots on net, a minus-3 rating, three hits and three blocked shots. He had 12 points in 36 outings last year, so there's a little more scoring potential here, but he's safe to leave on the waiver wire until he shows it.