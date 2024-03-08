Aho scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Aho has a goal and an assist over his last two games following a 10-game point drought that also saw him scratched six times. The 28-year-old defenseman is holding down a third-pairing role while Scott Mayfield (lower body) and Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) are both on long-term injured reserve. Aho has two goals, eight points, 41 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 47 appearances.