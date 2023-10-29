Aho notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
The helper was Aho's first point in seven contests this season. The 27-year-old blueliner has been a fixture on the third pairing, but with Scott Mayfield (leg) out, the Islanders have leaned on their top-four defensemen more. Aho has added eight shots on goal, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating, but his limited role is not conducive to helping fantasy managers.
