Aho (undisclosed) is practicing with the team Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Aho hasn't skated with his teammates since training camp started July 13, but it looks like he should be an option if and when he's called upon during the playoffs. The odds of that happening are slim at best, though, as the 24-year-old blueliner hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Remains absent from practice•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Sent to bus league•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Could make season debut Monday•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Back with big club•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Returning to minors•
-
Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Summoned to The Show•