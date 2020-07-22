Aho (undisclosed) is practicing with the team Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Aho hasn't skated with his teammates since training camp started July 13, but it looks like he should be an option if and when he's called upon during the playoffs. The odds of that happening are slim at best, though, as the 24-year-old blueliner hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since the 2017-18 campaign.