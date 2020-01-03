Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Headed for big club
The Islanders promoted Aho from AHL Bridgeport on Friday.
After failing to make the cub out of camp, Aho has posted some impressive offensive numbers with Bridgeport, notching 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) over 34 contests. While he still needs work on the other end of the ice (minus-12 rating), the Islanders believe he's the best option available after losing Adam Pelech (Achilles) for the remainder of 2019-20. Aho's stay with the big club could be a long one and, given his offensive prowess, the 23-year-old defenseman could warrant some fantasy consideration should he carve out a consistent role on the back end.
