Aho has been a healthy scratch for the last 11 games and may have played his last game this season for the Islanders.

Aho has only played three games this season, and that was when Noah Dobson was placed in the COVID-19 protocol list. Aho was solid but eventually was replaced by Thomas Hickey, and now with the addition of Braydon Coburn, he may be no better than ninth on the defensive depth chart.